American technology giant Motorola has announced its Moto G52 to be launched next week in India. Notably, the smartphone was earlier launched in Europe. Moto G52 will be launched on April 25 and which will be a Flipkart exclusive smartphone.

Here is the expected feature of Moto G52

The Moto G52 will feature triple rear camera, dot pOLED display.

Moto G52 is a 4G phone and is expected to ship with Qualcomm chipset.

Moto G52 will use 50MP triple camera set up.

With a main lens of 50MP, it is likely to get an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor.

Moto G52 might come with a 16MP selfie camera.

Motorola G52 is expected to run on a 5,000mAh battery coupled with a 30W charger.

Motorola G52 is expected to feature a 6.6 inch pOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Moto G52 could get Snapdragon 680 with up to 6GB RAM.

Moto G52 could get Silver and White colour options in the country and the device is headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The main rear camera will be accompanied by two more sensors and an LED flash. In terms of looks, the Moto G52 looks similar to the flagship Moto Edge 30 Pro, which also features round edges and a pill-shaped rear camera module.