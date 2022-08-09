Lenovo owned Motorola has confirmed that the company will announce the Moto Razr 2022 alongside the Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro series on August 11, 2022 in China. To recall, the Motorola Razr 2022 was earlier scheduled to be launched on August 2 this year. However, the launch event was cancelled.Also Read - Motorola Launches 'Moto g32' Smartphone. All You Need to Know

The launch date of Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro, and Moto S30 Pro was confirmed by the Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group Chen Jin on Weibo.

The launch of these upcoming smartphones which will take place in China on August 11, 2022 at 5:30 PM IST.

Here are the features of Motorola Razr 2022

The Motorola Razr 2022 is teased to come with a 6.7-inch OLED inner display with 144Hz refresh rate supported by HDR10+, and DC dimming.

It will also have a 2.7-inch display on the outside as it is a foldable handset.

The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

The smartphone will be available in an 8GB RAM with 256GB storage configuration.

Motorola Razr 2022 is teased to come with a dual back camera unit led by a 50 MP primary sensor supported for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

It also includes a 13 MP wide-angle sensor and a 32 MP camera sensor for selfie at the front of the device.

The device has speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Along with Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro will be announced in China on August 11, 2022. It is confirmed that the Moto X30 Pro will feature a 200 MP primary camera as well as support 125W GaN fast charging.

Reportedly, Moto S30 Pro might come with Snapdragon 888+ SoC and hover a 4,270mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. Meanwhile, Moto G62 would be launched in India on Aug 11, 2022.