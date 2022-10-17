New Delhi: Motorola has finally launched the much-awaited budget smartphone Moto E22s for Indian consumers. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Motorola, Flipkart websites and other leading retail stores starting October 22. The Moto E22s is powered by the Helio G37 SoC, runs Android 12, and has 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage onboard. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion of up to 1TB.

“The smartphone has a premium look and in-hand feel, thanks to the specially crafted sleek yet sturdy design with beautiful looking visual patterns. The device is sleek, stylish, and lightweight and features a beautifully crafted spin pattern and comes in two unique colors that are perfect for showcasing your style. Whether you are going for a run or taking a call in the rain, the IP52 water-repellent2 design keeps your phone protected,” the company said in a statement.

The smartphone’s LCD display makes switching between apps and scrolling websites incredibly smooth and fluid. And with built-in IPS technology on the LCD display, colours appear accurate and true-to-life even at narrow viewing angles, added the company.

