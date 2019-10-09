Washington: Well, a new discovery by scientists has made the planet Saturn, the new moon king! A team led by Scott S. Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science, has found 20 new moons orbiting Saturn, which brings the ringed planet’s total number of moons to 82.

The revelation has also now made Saturn, the planet with the most number of moons in the solar system. Jupiter earlier had the badge of getting essentially the most moons- 79. No more now!

Discovery of 20 new moons gives Saturn a solar system record https://t.co/A3h5Qdl0UM via @NatGeoScience — Carnegie Science (@carnegiescience) October 8, 2019

The discovery was announced on Monday by the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center. Talking about the scale of the moons, astronomers outlined that every moon is about 3 miles of five kilometers in diameter and were discovered using the Subaru telescope atop Mauna Kea in Hawaii.

Seventeen of them orbit the planet backwards, or in a retrograde direction, according to the Carnegie Institution for Science’s Scott Sheppard, who led the discovery team. He also added that there is perhaps 100 tinier moons orbiting Saturn’s, that are yet to be found.

“Studying the orbits of these moons can reveal their origins, as well as information about the conditions surrounding Saturn at the time of its formation,” Scott S. Sheppard said, according to the Carniege release.

Well, there is something more for the science lovers regarding this discovery! Sheppard and his team are now asking people to suggest names for Saturn’s moons. In case, you have an interesting name, you can visit the Twitter page @SaturnLunacy and submit your entries.

Hi friends! I'm back with a new handle, because we've got a whopping 20 newly discovered moons of Saturn to name. Please help us! https://t.co/DisqBWBZ0D — NameSaturn'sMoons (@SaturnLunacy) October 7, 2019

The contest which opened on Monday will close on December 6, 2019.