New Delhi: Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a government body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a warning for Windows users. The body has flagged a security issue for some versions of Microsoft Windows. A vulnerability issue has been reported in some versions of the Windows that can affect Windows Defender, the tool which helps to keep operating system secure from viruses, malware, etc.Also Read - Microsoft Likely To Unveil Much-Awaited 'Windows 12' in 2024: Report
The body has marked the security warning as “high” severity while adding “privelege escalation vulnerability in VMware Tools”. As per the warning, the vulnerabilities reported could allow a local authenticated user to “gain elevated privileges on the targeted system”. Also Read - Is Windows 11 Worth The Upgrade?
Which Windows versions have been affected
Also Read - Windows 11 Launch Live Updates: Check Out Release Date, Top Features, How to Download, and More
- Windows 11 for ARM64-based Systems
- Windows 11 for x64-based Systems
- Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems
- Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems
- Windows 10 for x64-based Systems
- Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems
- Windows 10 Version 21H2 for x64-based Systems
- Windows 10 Version 21H2 for ARM64-based Systems
- Windows 10 Version 21H2 for 32-bit Systems
- Windows 10 Version 20H2 for ARM64-based Systems
- Windows 10 Version 20H2 for 32-bit Systems
- Windows 10 Version 20H2 for x64-based Systems
- Windows 10 Version 21H1 for 32-bit Systems
- Windows 10 Version 21H1 for ARM64-based Systems
- Windows 10 Version 21H1 for x64-based Systems