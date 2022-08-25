New Delhi: Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a government body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a warning for Windows users. The body has flagged a security issue for some versions of Microsoft Windows. A vulnerability issue has been reported in some versions of the Windows that can affect Windows Defender, the tool which helps to keep operating system secure from viruses, malware, etc.Also Read - Microsoft Likely To Unveil Much-Awaited 'Windows 12' in 2024: Report

The body has marked the security warning as “high” severity while adding “privelege escalation vulnerability in VMware Tools”. As per the warning, the vulnerabilities reported could allow a local authenticated user to “gain elevated privileges on the targeted system”. Also Read - Is Windows 11 Worth The Upgrade?

Which Windows versions have been affected