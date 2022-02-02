New Delhi: The officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting held a meeting with Google, Twitter and Facebook and slammed the tech giants for not proactively removing what they described as fake news on their platforms. Moreover, the officials asked the tech giants to take immediate action against fake news on their platforms.Also Read - Follow Indian Law Or Pack Up: Andhra HC To Twitter On Not Withdrawing Abusive Content Against Judiciary From Site

The officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the inaction from the tech giants on fake news was forcing the Indian government to order content takedowns, which in turn drew international criticism that authorities were suppressing free expression.

Sources familiar with the proceedings at the virtual meeting told the news portals that there was a tenses and heated meeting with the tech giants, signalling a new low in ties between American tech giants and PM Modi's administration.

However, the government officials denied that there was any heated argument in the meeting, as was reported in a section of the media, but they admitted that they had put forward their point of view “strongly”.

It must be noted that the meeting was a follow-up to the I&B ministry’s use of “emergency powers” in December and January to order the blocking of 55 channels on Google’s YouTube platform, and some Twitter and Facebook accounts.

During the meeting, the government official said that the channels were promoting “fake news” or “anti-India” content and that the disinformation was being spread by accounts based in neighbouring Pakistan.

However, without commenting on the meeting, Alphabet Inc’s Google said in a statement it reviews government’s requests and “where appropriate, it restricts or removes content in keeping with local laws.”

On the other hand, Koo said it complies with local laws and has strong content moderation practices in place.

In its transparency reports, Twitter also said the Indian government makes among the highest number of requests to remove content from its platform.