MyDigiRecords Launches Healthcare App, Promises To Facilitate Better Quality of Care Through Accessible Data

The App was launched by Dr Saroj Gupta, Founder & CEO, MyDigiRecords and Chris Humphreys, Chief Marketing Officer, MyDigiRecords.

New Delhi: With an aim to facilitate better quality of care through accessible Health data and informed decision-making, MyDigiRecords (MDR), launched its comprehensive healthcare solution today at an event in New Delhi. MyDigiRecords (MDR) enables people to manage and organise their health data as well as assist the government in implementing the complete digitisation of health records.

The App was launched by Dr Saroj Gupta, Founder & CEO, MyDigiRecords and Chris Humphreys, Chief Marketing Officer, MyDigiRecords. The launch event was attended by dignitaries such as Terry Dunn, Former CEO of JE Dunn, Viren Aggarwal, Chief Operating Officer, MyDigiRecords and others.

The company is looking forward to transforming the healthcare ecosystem in India by making patient medical history, test results, and immunisation records easily accessible and manageable. The App also offers a convenient solution to address all record-keeping challenges by overcoming the pitfalls of paper-based records and fragmentation of electronic systems. Patient care will also get a boost through this efficient, patient-centric system that will aid in making informed decisions.

Here are some of the benefits of MyDigiRecords App:

MyDigiRecords (MDR) enables people to manage and organise their health data as well as assisting the government in implementing the complete digitisation of health records.

The App also offers a convenient solution to address all record-keeping challenges by overcoming the pitfalls of paper-based records and fragmentation of electronic systems.

Through the App, Patient care will get a boost through this efficient, patient-centric system that will aid in making informed decisions.

The new state-of-the-art MyDigiRecords app boasts of multiple cutting-edge features that will enhance the manageability of one’s health data.

Users will be able to store and manage their medical records, including medical history, immunisations, prescriptions, and more, all in one secure location.

The platform has certified integration with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The app will automatically sync immunisation records with healthcare providers (through the vaccine portal), ensuring consistency and real-time updates.

This will also track all immunisation data and provide notifications based on recommended immunisation guidelines.

It will have comprehensive information on all medications, allow users to set reminders, and notify them about potential drug-drug interactions.

With cutting-edge data analytics and insights, the app offers the ability to analyse health trends over time, fostering a deeper understanding of one’s health and promoting proactive healthcare decisions.

Robust data security measures and adherence to stringent privacy regulations will allow users confidentiality and integrity of healthcare records.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Saroj Gupta, Founder & CEO, MyDigiRecords said, “As we unveil our new application, we’re excited to introduce a groundbreaking solution that will revolutionise healthcare management. Our platform empowers individuals to take control of their health journey through centralised record-keeping, immunisation tracking, and medication management. We’re not just launching an app; we’re pioneering a new era of healthcare digitisation in India. MyDigiRecords will continue to remain committed to fostering proactive healthcare decisions and ultimately improving the quality of life for all.”

Chris Humphreys, Chief Marketing Officer, MyDigiRecords added, “We are looking forward to aligning with various government initiatives and possibly collaborate with health authorities to integrate MDR into national healthcare strategies. Additionally, leveraging our experience in India, we also plan on expanding our footprint into other markets, adapting the platform as needed for different regulatory environments and healthcare systems. We also plan to invest in research and development to continually enhance the platform, continually incorporating new features that will address emerging healthcare challenges and opportunities.”

With its sharp focus on bringing all consumer health records under a single umbrella and comprehensive digital healthcare management, the brand is committed to enable people in managing every aspect of their health records right from their birth to the years ahead.

