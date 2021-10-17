New Delhi: With an aim to ease the congestion of vehicle parking in south Delhi, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur launched a mobile application that will enable people to book parking slots online.Also Read - Elderly Woman Returns Smartphone Found on Road to Owner, Police Felicitates Her
"Smart parking solution through app or through card is an effortless solution towards hassle-free parking and booking of online parking slots will enable people to park their vehicles without inconvenience," Thakur said.
All You Need To Know About ‘MyParking’ App:
Also Read - Undeterred by Floods, 15-Year-Old Girl Rows Boat to Reach School Daily in UP's Gorakhpur | See Pics
- The app promises to help reduce pollution from vehicles by minimising the time spent searching for parking spots.
- This app has been developed by Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) with SDMC with the purpose to digitise all authorised parking under the civic body’s municipal limits.
- MyParkings is an IoT technology-enabled end-to-end digital solution and will be available for use with mobile apps in both Android and iOS platforms.
- This facility will be rolled out in future to other municipality divisions across India.
- MyParkings app will offer various features, including on the spot and advanced bookings of vehicle parking, flexibility of selecting slots through easy to use mobile app, parking solution enabled with prepaid/smart cards.
- The app will also give option of paperless check-in and check-out of vehicles, shared parking for safety and recall, display of amenities and facilities in and near parking location.
- It will also help in management of parking pass for daily/regular commuters, will provide options for electric vehicle charging station and integration of card with DTC/Delhi Metro; smart QR code for slot booking, check in and checkout and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system.