New Delhi: Microblogging site Twitter is back now after it temporarily went down for millions of users across the world, leaving them perplexed.

Many were are not able to post their tweets on the platform and receive an error message when trying to login to the social media website. When someone attempted to post a tweet, a message showing, ”Something went wrong, try again’, displayed on the screen.

However, after a gap of 15-20 minutes, the site was restored.

As of now, no one knows the exact reason for the outrage. No official statement has been released by Twitter yet.

Earlier in the day, Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft 365 was also down for some users in India.