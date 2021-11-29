Kohima: Nagaland Police on Monday launched a mobile application for facilitating the users to get in touch with the law enforcers anywhere in the state. Launching the mobile app, Call your cop’, DGP T John Longkumer said it will enable citizens, especially those in distress, to give a call to the force that will now be just a call away.Also Read - WhatsApp Gets Custom Sticker Maker Feature | Know How To Use

The App has contact numbers of Nagaland Police officers, along with other features like alerts, emergency numbers, and police station details. He also said that stress is on stopping violence against women and making mothers and sisters realise that they can get in touch with the police easily. Also Read - Gujarat: Teen Climbs on Train Wagon to Shoot Instagram Video, Dies of Electric Shock

Pointing out that the state police have launched a community outreach programme (COP, Longkumer said, this app is a beginning towards interactive communication between the law enforcers and people. Meanwhile, with the onset of the festive season and the Hornbill celebrations starting December 1, the DGP said a Tourist Police Control Room will be launched on Tuesday with helpline number 112. Also Read - WhatsApp Working on Message Reaction Notifications For Android Users

An effort is on to make the Hornbill Festival the pride of Nagaland – totally safe, the DGP said. The Tourist Police have a big responsibility to host the guests and visitors with kindness and be ever ready to help them, the police chief said.

The app was developed by the Police Headquarters CID branch in collaboration with Excellogics Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd, Nagaland. Business Development Manager at Excellogics Solutions, Zhavi Nagi, said the mobile application is now available on the Google Playstore for Android users.