New Delhi: NASA releases new images of Universe taken from the world's most powerful space telescope.

Space is lovely, dark and deep. You’re looking at the deepest infrared image of the universe ever taken—the first full-color image from @NASAWebb. Go deeper on the galaxies of SMACS 0723 at https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/YS8JZI3KqM — NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022

✋🏼 Galactic high five! In Webb’s image of Stephan’s Quintet, we see 5 galaxies, 4 of which interact. (The left galaxy is in the foreground!) Webb will revolutionize our knowledge of star formation & gas interactions in these galaxies: https://t.co/tlougFWg8B #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/b2kH1tSyMs — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 12, 2022

“This morning, folks across this planet are going to see the images captured by this telescope, and every image is a new discovery,” said NASA administrator Bill Nelson. “Each will give humanity a view of the universe that we’ve never seen before.”