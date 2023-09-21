By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
NavIC Vs GPS: Apple Iphone 15 Series to feature India’s Satellite System
Apple has added support for GPS alternative, India's NavIC satellite system, to its new iPhone 15 series
Apple has added support for GPS alternative, India’s NavIC satellite system, to its new iPhone 15 series. NavIC, developed by ISRO, is considered more accurate than GPS and works in a group of 7 satellites for precise location tracking. In this video we will tell you how NavIC different from GPS.
