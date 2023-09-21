Home

NavIC Vs GPS: Apple Iphone 15 Series to feature India’s Satellite System

Apple has added support for GPS alternative, India's NavIC satellite system, to its new iPhone 15 series

Apple has added support for GPS alternative, India’s NavIC satellite system, to its new iPhone 15 series. NavIC, developed by ISRO, is considered more accurate than GPS and works in a group of 7 satellites for precise location tracking. In this video we will tell you how NavIC different from GPS.

