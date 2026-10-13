Navratri 2026 AI prompts for ChatGPT, Gemini: How to create stunning festive photos for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp

Create stunning Navratri 2026 photos with these ChatGPT and Gemini AI prompts. From traditional Garba looks to festive portraits and WhatsApp status images, try these easy prompts for Instagram, Facebook and more.

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(Image: AI/ representational)

Shardiya Navratri 2026 began on October 11 and will continue until October 19. During the nine-day festival, devotees worship Goddess Durga, while celebrations across India include traditional outfits, Garba, Dandiya, music and colourful decorations. Along with festive wishes and traditional photographs, AI-generated images are another way people can create personalised pictures for social media. Tools such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini can help users transform ordinary photographs into colourful Navratri portraits by describing the clothes, background, lighting and overall look they want.

Whether you want a traditional Gujarati Garba look, a glamorous Dandiya-night portrait or a simple festive picture, the right prompt can help you get closer to the result you have in mind.

How to Create Navratri AI Photos Using ChatGPT and Gemini

The process is simple. Open ChatGPT or Google Gemini, upload a clear photograph if you want to edit your own picture, and describe the changes you want. You can ask for a traditional outfit, a decorated Garba venue, festive lights or a particular photography style. If you want a better result include details like the outfit, colours, background, pose and lighting etc.

Here are some prompts you can copy and customise to create Navratri photos for Facebook posts, Instagram reels covers, stories and WhatsApp status updates.

Best Navratri AI prompts for ChatGPT and Gemini

How to create traditional Gujarati Garba look for Instagram posts and WhatsApp status Prompt: Edit my uploaded photo into a realistic Navratri portrait. Dress me in a beautiful traditional Gujarati chaniya choli with colourful mirror work, embroidered details and matching jewellery. Add a traditional dupatta, soft festive makeup and a decorated Garba venue with warm lights in the background. Keep my face and natural features unchanged. Make the picture look like a professional festive photoshoot. Dreamy Dandiya night portrait for festive couple and dance photos Prompt: Turn my uploaded photo into a dreamy Dandiya-night portrait. Give me a colourful traditional Navratri outfit and place me at a lively outdoor celebration with people dancing Dandiya in the background. Add glowing fairy lights, colourful decorations and a beautiful night-time atmosphere. Use realistic skin texture, natural facial features and cinematic lighting. Keep my identity recognisable. Royal Navratri makeover for glamorous festive portraits Prompt: Create a royal Navratri portrait using my uploaded photograph. Dress me in an elegant red and gold traditional lehenga with detailed embroidery, statement earrings, a necklace and a beautifully styled dupatta. Set the scene in a palace-inspired courtyard with carved pillars and golden lamps. Use warm golden lighting and realistic photography. Preserve my original face and facial features. Simple Traditional Navratri Portrait for an elegant, understated look Prompt: Transform my photo into an elegant Navratri festive portrait. Dress me in a traditional saree with a matching blouse, subtle jewellery and natural makeup. Add marigold flowers, diyas and a beautifully decorated Indian home in the background. Use soft, warm lighting and realistic colours. Keep the image simple, graceful and natural, with my face unchanged. Garba Dance action shot for a dynamic Instagram post Prompt: Create a realistic action photograph of me performing Garba during Navratri. Use my uploaded photo as the reference for my face and appearance. Show me in a colourful embroidered chaniya choli with my skirt moving naturally as I dance. Add Dandiya dancers, festive lights and a lively celebration in the background. Capture the movement clearly with professional event photography and natural body proportions. Family Navratri Portrait for Facebook and family WhatsApp groups Prompt: Turn our uploaded family photo into a beautiful Navratri family portrait. Dress everyone in coordinated traditional Indian outfits in festive colours. Add a warm, decorated home with marigold garlands, diyas and subtle festive details. Keep every person’s face, age and natural appearance recognisable. Make the composition look like a real family photoshoot, with everyone smiling naturally. Moonlit Navratri Portrait for a dreamy, cinematic aesthetic Prompt: Create a cinematic Navratri portrait from my uploaded photo. Dress me in a traditional dark blue and silver outfit with delicate embroidery and elegant jewellery. Place me in an outdoor festive setting under a bright moon, with tiny lights and soft blue-purple tones in the background. Use gentle lighting, realistic details and a dreamy atmosphere while keeping my face and natural features unchanged.

Tips to Get Better Results From AI Photo Prompts

Upload a clear photo: A well-lit image with your face clearly visible can help the tool follow your reference.

Describe the details: Mention the outfit, colours, jewellery, background, pose and lighting you want.

Keep your face natural: Add instructions such as “preserve my facial features and skin texture” if you want the image to resemble you.

Choose the right size: Ask for a vertical 9:16 image for WhatsApp status and Instagram stories, or a square 1:1 image for a social media post.

Make changes one at a time: If the first result is not right, ask the tool to change the outfit, background or lighting without changing the rest of the image. This follows Google’s advice to refine image results through specific edits.

Can you use these prompts for free?

You can try these prompts in ChatGPT and Gemini, but access to image generation and editing depends on the tool, account, plan and current usage limits. Google provides instructions for generating and editing images through Gemini, while ChatGPT’s available image features may vary by account.

(With inputs from various sources)