San Francisco: Popular video streaming platform Netflix has added a new 'Two Thumbs Up' rating option for users to offer better recommendations. The company said that it is to let the video streaming platform know what types of series and films users want to see more of.

"Our current Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons are a good way for you to tell us how you feel about a series or film, and in return, you get a profile that's better personalised to your taste," the company said in a blogpost.

"However, we have learned over time that these feelings can go beyond a simple like or dislike. Providing an additional way to tell us when you are really into something means a profile with recommendations that better reflect what you enjoy," it added.

Users can find this option next to the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons on your TV, Web, Android and iOS mobile devices. The company said to consider the new option as a way to fine-tune your recommendations to see even more series or films influenced by what you love.

“A Thumbs Up still lets us know what you liked, so we use this response to make similar recommendations. But a Double Thumbs Up tells us what you loved and helps us get even more specific with your recommendations,” the company said.