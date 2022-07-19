New Delhi: When Netflix announced in April that it wants to make password and account sharing a paid practice, users might not have taken it seriously. Hence, the online streaming service has begun testing a new “add a home” feature to charge users who share their account’s password with others in select countries.Also Read - Once a Wall Street Darling, Netflix Now in Rough Shape; Tuesday Crucial For Streaming Giant

Netflix Inc. is testing a new way to tackle password sharing in five Latin American countries —Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic, in a hope that the feature will generate additional revenue by getting customers to pay to share their Netflix account. However, Netflix hasn't revealed any details about bringing the new feature to Indian users yet.

According to TechCrunch, in these test regions, each Netflix account will include one home where the user can access Netflix on any of their devices. If the user wants to allow someone to use their Netflix account in an additional home, the company will ask them to pay an additional fee. You can add a home to your account by paying an extra 219 pesos in Argentina and $2.99 in the other test regions. Members on a Basic Netflix plan can add one extra home, Standard users can add up to two extra homes and Premium users can add up to three extra homes. Users in these test areas will also have the option to control where their account is being used and remove homes from their account settings page.

“It’s great that our members love Netflix movies and TV shows so much they want to share them more broadly,” said Netflix’s director of product innovation, Chengyi Long, in a statement. “But today’s widespread account sharing between households undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve our service.”