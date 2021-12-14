New Delhi: Ahead of New Year and Christmas, Netflix India made a big announcement on its subscription plans. Netflix, the streaming giant, has dropped its subscription price in India. Netflix India, in an announcement, said the new prices will start at Rs 149 instead of Rs 199 per month. The new plans will be applicable for all customers and it will come into effect from Tuesday (December 14).Also Read - When Rahul Dravid Was Booed At Eden Gardens In Response To Sourav Ganguly Being Dropped; Watch Video

“Aap @aliaa08 se convince ho gaye ya hum aur bole? Eyes #HappyNewPrices are here, which means you can now watch Netflix on any device at ?199 and on your mobile at ?149!,” Netflix India tweeted. Also Read - Karnataka MLC Election Results 2021 Live Updates: BJP Bags Kodagu; JDS Candidate Leads in Hassan

“It’s happening! Everybody stay calm!?? In case you missed it, you can now watch Netflix on any device at #HappyNewPrices,” Netflix India said in another tweet. Also Read - RateGain IPO Allotment: Direct Link To Check Share Status At BSE

