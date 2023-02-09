Home

Netflix Limits Account Sharing In THESE 4 Countries | Deets Here

Netflix announced plans for crackdown on password sharing business in four countries.

Last week, Netflix shared its rules and exemptions to explain how it plans to maintain account sharing within a household. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: If you share your Netflix password with your friends or family members then here is some bad news for you. For a long time, Netflix has been trying to crack down on password sharing move and it just announced plans for Canada, Portugal, Spain and New Zealand.

“We have always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account with features like profiles and multiple streams. While these have been hugely popular, they have also created confusion about when and how you can share Netflix,” the streaming giant said in a blog post.

By charging extra fees for extended usage of the streaming service outside the household, the company hopes to reduce account sharing this year.

With the new terms, users are asked to specify their TV as their primary location, and the same Wi-Fi network as the TV should be used to connect all accounts and devices.

“A primary location is set by a TV that is signed into your account and is connected to your Wi-Fi network. All other devices signed into your account on that Wi-Fi network will be associated with your primary location and will be able to use Netflix,” the company said.

Netflix will set a primary location based on IP address, device IDs and activity if a user hasn’t specified a primary location or doesn’t have a TV.

“To ensure that your devices are associated with your primary location, connect to the Wi-Fi at your primary location, open the Netflix app or website, and watch something at least once every 31 days,” the company mentioned.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.