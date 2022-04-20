New Delhi: Streaming giant Netflix as hinted it will crack down on households sharing passwords as it seeks to sign up new members following a sharp fall in subscribers. Netflix on Wednesday witnessed its stock tumbling by 20 per cent after it reported a loss of 2 lakh paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 — its first subscriber loss in over a decade. Moreover, Netflix forecasts a global paid subscriber loss of 20 lakh for the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.Also Read - Netflix Loses 200K Subscribers In Less Than 100 Days, Expects 2 Million More To Leave Soon. Here's Why

The decline has brought Netflix’s subscriber base to 221.6 million, down from 221.8 million in the previous quarter. Also Read - Nimrat Kaur's 'Cleavage' Picture Unsettles a Twitter User, Internet Asks Him to Clear The Dirt From Mind - Check Tweets

“The suspension of our service in Russia and winding-down of all Russian paid memberships resulted in a 7 lakh impact on paid net adds; excluding this impact, paid net additions totalled 5 lakh,” the company said in a statement late on Tuesday. Also Read - Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor Set For Big Debut With Zoya Akhtar's The Archies - Shoot Begins!

The company told its shareholders that it expected to add 2.5 million net subscribers during the first quarter, compared with 4 million in the same quarter a year ago. The main challenge for membership growth, said Netflix, is continued soft acquisition across all regions.

Netflix informed that in addition to its 222 million paying households, it estimates that the streaming service is being shared with over 100 million additional households.

“Account sharing as a percentage of our paying membership hasn’t changed much over the years, but, coupled with the first factor, means it’s harder to grow membership in many markets – an issue that was obscured by our Covid growth,” the company noted.

Netflix said it is making good progress in APAC “where we are seeing nice growth in a variety of markets including Japan, India, Philippines, Thailand and Taiwan”. Its revenue in the first quarter reached $7.78 billion. The net cash generated by operating activities in Q1 was $923 million.

Nice Uptick in User Engagement in India, Says Netflix

Content streaming platform Netflix, which reduced its subscription prices in India late last year, is witnessing an uptick in user engagement in the country, as it doubles down on creating more localised content. In a first quarter (Q1) earnings call with analysts, Netflix said it has seen a nice growth in the country after it announced in December that its mobile-only plan was available at Rs 149 per month, and entry-level plan at Rs 199 per month.

“The product fit incorporates subscription prices as well as willingness and ability to pay. So we have seen a nice uptick in engagement in India. We are definitely taking it in the right direction,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said late on Tuesday.