Netflix: To boost the company's growth in the market, Netflix has started new promotional schemes in Kenya under which several dramas, TV shows, and movies will be available free on android phones. The free plans shall be accessible on Android phones. To increase the demand in the African markets, such shows will stream without any advertisements. The free shows includes Money Heist, Blood and Water, and Bridgerton.

The American Over-the-top(OTT) platform Nextflix hopes that the new strategies will engage users to sign up for more content via paid option. The company has been initiating new models of engagement to increase its demands with the massive perennial digital audience. Currently, Netflix has partnered with Nigeria and also investing in programs like 'Queen Sono' and 'Jiva!.'

Director of product innovation at Netflix Cathy Conk in a blog post said, “If you’ve never watched Netflix before — and many people in Kenya haven’t — this is a great way to experience our service.” He further added, “And if you like what you see, it’s easy to upgrade to one of our paid plans so you can enjoy our full catalog on your TV or laptop as well.”

The new plan has commenced from Monday and is likely to be set up across Kenya in recent days. Earlier, In 2020, the company used its free plan strategy for shows like ”Stranger Things” and ”To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

The content which doesn’t fall under the category of free will be marked with a lock icon. Viewers aged above 18 can get enrolled in the new free plan with a maximum of five profiles. No further information regarding the payment option will be needed. The free plan accounts will be alike to that of paid profiles, as said by the spokesperson.

Under the free plan, users will not be able to download any free content on their devices. A total of 209 million paying customers were reported by the company till June end.