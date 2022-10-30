Netflix Profile Transfer India: Popular streaming platform Netflix, which recently announced the ‘Profile Transfer’ feature to prevent password sharing, is now available in India. It is fully enabled and available to users. The “much requested” feature allows users to transfer their personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other preferences to a new account when they start their own membership, said the company.Also Read - Squid Game To Hellhound: Best Korean Dramas You Shouldn't Miss Out This Sunday, A Must Watch

The customers have started receiving emails to upgrade to the new feature.

"We will never transfer your payment information, and Children profiles cannot be transferred. All saved games and game progress connected to a profile will move to the new account," it added.

The streaming platform also mentioned that the users will always be in control of their account. They can turn off Profile Transfer on the app and web by signing in to their account.

Meanwhile, in a bid to introduce an ad-supported tier for its users, the company had announced that it will roll out the ‘Basic With Ads’ streaming plan on November 3 in several countries.

Also, Netflix recently announced that it is planning to crack down on password sharing beginning in 2023.

How To use Netflix’s Profile Transfer feature in India

Open Netflix in a web browser and sign into the account that has the profile you want to start a new account with. Visit the Account page in the Netflix account that you have opened. You can find this option in the profile selection drop-down on the homepage of the account. Go to the Profiles and Parental Controls section. Select the profile you want to start a new account with. Now select the Transfer link in the Transfer Profile section. Next, enter the email address and password you would like to use for the new account. Lastly, follow the prompts on the screen to finish setting up the new account.

Once Netflix has transferred the profile, it will show a prompt on screen to notify users.