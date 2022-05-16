New Delhi: Struggling to retain its subscribers and gain news users amid stiff competition, OTT major Netflix has updated its culture guidelines for the first time in seven years. The content-streaming platform has asked its employees to be prepared to work on even the kind of content they may not agree with. In the updated guidelines, the company has gone as far as telling anyone not supporting the type of content being offered on the platform to quit.Also Read - Elon Musk Replies to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's Thread With Poop Emoji, Netizens React With Memes

The move has even received a thumbs up from Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter. Musk, who is in the middle of a controversial Twitter takeover, supported the Netflix update. “Good move by @netflix,” he posted. Also Read - 'Twitter Deal Won't Move Forward Till...', Elon Musk to CEO Parag Agrawal

The streaming platform has included a section called “artistic expression” that details the company’s plans to offer an array of programming for its audiences. “We let viewers decide what’s appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices,” the company stated in its updated culture memo. Also Read - Instagram Account Hacked? Try These Steps To Recover Your Account

Want to offer diversity in stories, may have to work on titles you perceive as harmful

In the memo, Netflix also noted that it wants to offer diversity in stories, “even if we find some titles counter to our own personal values”. Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful, Netflix stated. “If you would find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you,” the company further added.

Providing a detailed background, a Netflix spokesperson highlighted that the company has spent 18 months discussing cultural issues internally with employees. The idea is to allow “prospective employees (could) understand our position, and make better informed decisions about whether Netflix is the right company for them,” the spokesperson added.

Netflix’s plans to increase revenue share: