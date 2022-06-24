New Delhi: Netflix, which has laid off 450 employees in two tranches so far, is set to launch an ad-supported tier by the end of the year to reduce its losses and bring more users on to the platform, reported news agency IANS. Netflix’s Co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed during the Cannes Lions advertising festival that the future of the streaming giant will include ads, reports Hollywood Reporter.Also Read - Netflix Issues Statement After Two Actors From Its Project Killed In Car Crash

“We are adding an ad tier. We’re not adding ads to Netflix as you know it today. We’re adding an ad tier for folks who say, ‘Hey, I want a lower price and I’ll watch ads,'” Sarandos told ‘Sway’ podcast host Kara Swisher. Sarandos confirmed that the streaming service is in talks with potential ad-sales partners. Also Read - Netflix Confirms Squid Game Season 2 With A Brief Teaser

As the company’s share price has tanked, there has been growing speculation that Netflix can be acquired soon. Sarandos admitted that a buyout “is always a reality, so we have to be wide-eyed about that”. However, he insisted that “we have plenty of scale and profitability and free cash flow to continue to grow this business”. Also Read - Netflix Announces Fresh Games Based on Popular TV Shows

5 more points to know about Netflix and its cost-cutting initiatives recently: