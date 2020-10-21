New Delhi: If you’re considering whether or not to take a Netflix subscription, hear this out. Also Read - Ludo Trailer Out: Anurag Kashyap Directorial is Impressive, Quirky Dialogues And Lots of Confusion Makes It a Worth Watch

Netflix has come up with a plan to offer a free trial of services for a weekend to everyone in India first, before taking it forward to other countries. The new plan aims to expand its base across global markets.

Netflix recently stopped its previous offer of a 30-day free trial to test out its Indian subscriber base. It announced the withdrawal of the monthly trail in the US last month.

Meanwhile, the popular streaming platform continues to offer a cheaper mobile plan for its Indian users at Rs 199/ month.

The latest promotion was announced during the third-quarter earnings review. Netflix CPO Peters said that the new plan was just “an example of the kind of innovation” the company has planned looking forward.

“We think that giving everyone in the country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have, the service, how the service works, really create an event, and hopefully get a bunch of those folks to sign up (sic),” Peters said, as quoted by NDTV.

Globally, Netflix has nearly 195 million subscribers. However, in India, the streaming giant has managed somewhere between 2.5-2.8 million users, much lower than competitors Amazon Prime Video or Disney +Hotstar that have a subscriber base close to 10 million, according to recent estimates.

The company is expected to roll out the weekend offer in the first week of December. If successful in India, Netflix will continue to experiment with the plan in other countries as well.