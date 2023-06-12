Home

Netflix Witnesses Massive Jump in Subscriptions After Password-Sharing Crackdown

Netflix launched paid sharing in a number of non-US nations in February, including Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain.

Antenna reports that the streaming service attracted 100,000 customers on May 26 and May 27, in addition to an increase in average daily signups to 73,000 during this window. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Netflix gained more new members in the four days following the start of its password-sharing crackdown in the US than in any comparable time since 2019, according to a Techspot analysis. Prior to the new policy of Netflix, up to one-third of US Netflix subscribers may have disclosed their password to a stranger, but that number has definitely decreased after the password sharing crackdown by the streaming giant.

Extra Charges On Netflix

The company informed the customers via email on May 23 that account scroungers would need to pay more money in order to continue watching Netflix. The report also claims that Netflix keeps track of each subscriber’s activity on their primary household account, device IDs, and IP addresses. It now costs $7.99 per month in the US and £4.99 in the UK to add a new user who does not share the account holder’s IP address.

It is also important to mention that after the crackdown, there was a spike in cancellations as well, but the rise in signups far surpassed it.

What Netflix Said

“Your Netflix account is for you and the people you live with — your household,”, Netflix said in its tweet on the whole issue.

Antenna reports that the streaming service attracted 100,000 customers on May 26 and May 27, in addition to an increase in average daily signups to 73,000 during this window, which represents a 102 percent increase over Netflix’s prior 60-day average.

Average daily Sign-ups to Netflix reached 73k during that period, a +102% increase from the prior 60-day average. These exceed the spikes in Sign-ups Antenna observed during the initial U.S. Covid-19 lockdowns in March and April 2020. https://t.co/2CNU67kQST — Antenna (@AntennaData) June 9, 2023

Under the new policy, members who find their credentials being used outside of their home have two options. The member can either pay an additional $7.99 per month for each person outside of their household or transfer the profile to the person outside of their household so that individual can start a new subscription that they pay for themselves.

It is important to mention here that Netflix launched paid sharing in a number of non-US nations in February, including Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain. The firm stated on its most recent earnings call that, as a result of the crackdown, its subscriber base in Canada is “now growing faster than in the US.”

