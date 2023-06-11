Home

Netizens Divided Over Hidden Optical Illusion in New Macbook Air Wallpaper | Check It Out

Among the discussions surrounding the Macbook Air, some users claimed to have discovered a hidden optical illusion in the wallpaper of the device. It was revealed that upon careful observation, the word 'AIR' could be seen in the colorful wallpaper.

Netizens say there is an optical illusion hidden in this wallpaper of new Macbook Air. (Screengrab)

One of the leading multinational technology companies, Apple, has recently unveiled its latest addition to the Macbook lineup, the Macbook Air in the 15-inch segment, at the Worldwide Developers Conference. Following the launch, both Apple enthusiasts and critics took to social media to express their opinions about the new Apple gadget.

A Reddit user shared an image of the new Macbook and captioned it, “Maybe I’m slow, but the new wallpaper for the 15″ Macbook Air says ‘AIR’. Nice touch.” This user was not the only one to spot the hidden word. Several Twitter users also posted about it.

If you haven’t spotted the word ‘AIR’ yet, these replies from Reddit users might help you in locating it. Join the discussion and see if you can find this clever touch in Apple’s latest gadget.

“OH GOD!! For those who can’t see it, look at the blue wallpaper from a distance,” suggested a Reddit user.

“Try squinting your eyes,” added another.

“I didn’t see it until reading this comment, now I can’t unsee it,” said the third user.

“Lol finally saw it when I zoomed out. Nice touch,” wrote a fourth.

The post went viral on the social media platforms with people trying to spot ‘AIR’ in the wallpaper. Since being shared, it has garnered close to 1,00 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing.

Tell us how long did it take you to spot the word in the new Macbook’s wallpaper. Or you still struggling to see ‘AIR’ word.

The new laptop boasts a sleek and lightweight design, maintaining the signature features that make the Air series so popular. It offers the same vibrant color options, a stunning Liquid Retina display, and an impressive brightness of 500 nits.

Equipped with a 1080p camera and six speakers that support spatial audio, the Macbook Air 15-inch delivers an enhanced multimedia experience. Powered by the advanced M2 Apple Silicon chip, the laptop offers an impressive battery life of 18 hours, ensuring long-lasting performance. The starting price for the new 15-inch Macbook Air is set at $1299.

