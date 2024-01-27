Home

Technology

New ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro Gaming Smartphone Is On SALE; Check Price, Specifications, Features Here

New ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro Gaming Smartphone Is On SALE; Check Price, Specifications, Features Here

As the mobile e-sports landscape in India gets even more competitive, Asus has launched its ROG Phone 8 Pro series live for sale. Here are all the specifications, features, and price details of the gaming beast.

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro is now live for sale in India

New Delhi: Exciting news for mobile gamers in India! The highly anticipated ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro series is now officially available for SALE in the country. This series marks the latest addition to ASUS’ lineup of high-performance gaming smartphones. Gamers can choose between two options: the ROG Phone 8 Pro and the ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition, which comes with the ROG AeroActive Cooler X. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit a physical store, both phones are now accessible through various retail outlets. Here are the details on the specifications, features, and price availability of the gaming phone.

Trending Now

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro Series Specifications, Features

You may like to read

With 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 × 2,400 pixels) LTPO AMOLED displays with up to 165Hz refresh rates and 2,500 nits of peak brightness, the ROG Phone 8 Pro and ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition are equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, promising outstanding performance for demanding gaming titles (say, BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, Apex Legends, etc.).

The ROG Phone 8 Pro series has a three-camera setup on the rear with a 32MP telephoto lens, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX 890 primary sensor. The devices also have a 32 MP front camera for video calls and all users selfie needs.

The phones are backed up with a battery capacity of 5,500 mAh and support both 15W Qi wireless charging and 65W HyperCharge fast charging.

The ROG AeroActive Cooler X

The ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition also comes with the exclusive the ROG AeroActive Cooler X. This is additional accessory for the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro, is designed to enhance the phone’s cooling system during intense gaming sessions.

It is powered by a thermoelectric cooling chip and features dual console-like buttons on an ultra-compact size. The cooler helps to dissipate heat more effectively, thereby maintaining the phone’s performance and preventing thermal throttling during extended gaming sessions.

This can result in improved gaming performance and a more comfortable gaming experience, as the phone remains cooler to the touch. Additionally, the AeroActive Cooler X allows for direct charging from the ROG Phone 8, eliminating the need for a separate power source

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro Price in India, Availability

The ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition with ROG AeroActive Cooler X is priced at Rs 1,19,999 and comes with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of built-in storage; both variants are available in Phantom Black. The ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro is priced at Rs 94,999 in India and comes in a single 16GB+512GB RAM and storage configuration.

Vijay Sales, the official retail partner of ASUS smartphones in India, offers the ROG Phone 8 Pro series at offline retail locations nationwide. Interested buyers can also take advantage of fast savings when using specific bank debit and credit cards.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro series, with its powerful processor, high-refresh-rate display, remarkable camera system, and long-lasting battery, is guaranteed to appeal to die-hard gamers and power users. The ASUS ROG Phone 8 series is targeted at gamers who seek the best performance and features in a smartphone.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.