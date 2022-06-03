New Delhi: The amended cybersecurity rules in India, due to come into force later this month, could create an “environment of fear rather than trust”, warmed a body representing top tech companies. The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), which represents firms including Facebook, Google and Reliance, wrote to Ministry of Information and Technology this week, criticising a directive on cybersecurity set out in April and urged the government for a one-year delay before the rules take effect, reported news agency Reuters.Also Read - 1600 New Ways To Express Yourself: Google Brings New Updates To Android Messaging, Accessibility Features. Deets Here

In a recent directive, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), which comes under the IT ministry, mandated tech companies to report data breaches within six hours of noticing any cybersecurity incident and to maintain IT and communications logs for six months. CERT in its directive has also asked cloud service providers such as Amazon and virtual private network (VPN) companies to retain names of their customers and IP addresses for at least five years, even after they stop using the company’s services. Also Read - What is ExpressVPN And Why Is It Removing Servers From India | Explained

IAMAI proposed to extend the six-hour window, noting the global standard for reporting cyber-security incidents is generally 72 hours, Reuters reported citing the letter. Also Read - WhatsApp's New Feature Will Let Users Edit Messages Even After Sending Them

The cost of complying with such directives could be “massive”, and proposed penalties for violation including prison would lead to “entities ceasing operations in India for fear of running afoul,” the IAMAI letter said.

On Thursday, VPN service provider ExpressVPN removed its servers from India, saying it “refuses to participate in the Indian government’s attempts to limit internet freedom”.

IAMAI’s letter follows one from 11 significant tech-aligned industry associations earlier this week, which reportedly said the new requirements made it difficult to do business in India.

India has tightened regulation of big tech firms in recent years, prompting pushback from the industry. India has said the new rules were needed as cybersecurity incidents were reported regularly but the requisite information needed to investigate them was not always readily available from service providers.