New Delhi: With the Union Cabinet approving the proposal to conduct a spectrum auction, India is soon to get a strong ecosystem for the launch of 5G services which will likely to about 10 times faster than 4G. To boost digital connectivity, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal of the Department of Telecommunications to conduct a spectrum auction through which spectrum will be assigned to the successful bidders for providing 5G services to public and enterprises.Also Read - Job Openings Likely To Double In Telecom Sector In FY23 As 5G Looms

While India is still waiting to get 5G services, the network is already available in some markets including the US, the UK, China, South Korea, among a few others. The government announced a total auction of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum with 20 years validity by July-end will be put to auction, which is said to be held by the end of July 2022. Also Read - Video: 5G Call Successfully Tested At IIT Madras, Union Minister Says Entire Network Designed In India

5G 10 times faster than 4G

In an official press release, It is noted that the 5G will provide internet speed and capacity at least 10 times higher than 4G services. It is expected that the Mid and High band spectrum will be utilised by Telecom Service Providers to roll-out of 5G technology-based services capable of providing speed and capacities which would be about 10 times higher than what is possible through the current 4G services. 5G technology is intended to provide a better user experience in terms of data download rates (estimated to be 10 times faster than 4G), up to three times greater spectrum efficiency, and super low latency. Agriculture, education, health, transportation, traffic management, smart cities, smart homes, and a variety of other IOT (Internet of Things) applications are just a few examples. The auction is expected to see participation from the three main carriers in the country including — Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the 5G spectrum auction is the beginning of a new era for the Indian Telecom. Taking to Twitter, Vaishnaw said, “Moving forward with PM Narendra Modi ji’s vision of a Digital India. Spectrum auction announced today is an integral part of developing the ‘Bharat Ka 5G’ ecosystem. No mandatory requirement to make upfront payment by the successful bidders. Payments in 20 equal annual instalments. Relief in bank guarantee.” Also Read - Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ March 8 Event: How to Watch, What to Expect from the iPhone SE 5G Launch

The beginning of a new era for Indian Telecom.

5G spectrum auction announced. #BharatKa5G — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 15, 2022

What is 5G?

The 5th generation mobile network is abbreviated as 5G. It’s made to connect almost everyone and everything, including machines, objects, and devices. The goal of 5G wireless technology is to provide better performance and efficiency, as well as to enable new user experiences and link new sectors.

In May, the Government of India’s DoT granted authorisation to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to conduct trials for the use and applications of 5G technology. Bharti Airtel Ltd., Reliance JioInfocomm Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., and MTNL are among the TSPs that have applied.

Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, and C-DOT are among the TSPs that have partnered with original equipment manufacturers and technology suppliers. Furthermore, Reliance JioInfocomm Ltd. will perform experiments utilising its own proprietary technologies. People are curious about what 5G may actually offer.