California: Apple Inc. is currently testing future iPhone models that replace the current Lightning charging port with the more prevalent USB-C connector, according to Bloomberg. This might suggest that the iPhone 15 will be the first USB-C iPhone to hit store shelves. In addition to testing models with a USB-C port in recent months, Apple is working on an adapter that would let future iPhones work with accessories designed for the current Lightning connector. Apple introduced the Lightning port standard in September 2012. Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow who is responsible for leading App Store and Apple Events, had called it “a modern connector for the next decade”, IANS report said.Also Read - Apple To Do Away With Lightning Port In iPhones, Get USB-C In 2023: Report

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet that new iPhones next year will come with the all-popular USB-C port. “My latest survey indicates that 2H23 (second half of 2023) new iPhone will abandon Lightning port and switch to USB-C port. USB-C could improve iPhone’s transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support,” Kuo said in a tweet. Also Read - Vivo X80 Series India Launch Date Announced: Check Specifications, Expected Price Here

USB-C iPhones could arrive in 2023

By moving to USB-C, Apple would streamline the collection of chargers used by its various devices. Most of the company’s iPads and Macs already rely on USB-C rather than Lightning which means that Apple customers can’t use a single charger for their iPhone, iPads and Macs — an odd setup given Apple’s penchant for simplicity. Wireless chargers for both the iPhone and Apple Watch also use a USB-C connector for their power bricks. Also Read - Apple Device Users, Pay ATTENTION! Company Not Accepting Debit, Credit Cards For Payments in India. Here's Why

If the company proceeds with the change, it wouldn’t occur until 2023 at the earliest. Apple is planning to retain the Lightning connector for this year’s new models.

USB-C chargers are slightly larger than the Lightning connector, but can offer quicker charging speeds and data transfers. The new connectors also would be compatible with many existing chargers for non-Apple devices, like Android phones and tablets.

Why is Apple making such a change?

According to a report in Bloomberg, the shift would lessen Apple’s control over the iPhone accessories marketplace. Apple forces accessory makers to pay it to use the Lightning connector and partake in a stringent approval process. USB-C is a standard used by many consumer device makers, including most Android phone manufacturers, making it less likely that Apple will be able to exert its usual level of control.

In recent years, Apple also has worked on iPhones without any charging port, seeking to promote the MagSafe wireless charging system introduced in 2020. But a wireless connection is often slower at charging a phone’s battery and doesn’t sync data with other devices as quickly. It’s also not practical in all situations, such as the setup in some cars.

A key reason for making the change is the European Union’s decision to force phone and other device makers to adopt USB-C.

“Mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld video-game consoles and portable speakers, rechargeable via a wired cable, would have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of the manufacturer,” according to the legislation.

Apple has said the European law would hurt its ability to innovate. “We are concerned that regulation mandating just one type of connector for all devices on the market will harm European consumers by slowing down the introduction of beneficial innovations in charging standards, including those related to safety and energy efficiency,” the company said last year.

Second port change in the iPhone’s history

A move to USB-C would be the second port change in the iPhone’s history. Starting with the original iPhone in 2007 through the iPhone 4s in 2011, Apple used the 30-pin iPod connector popularized years earlier. With the iPhone 5, Apple switched to the smaller Lightning port, touting its more durable design that could be inserted into the iPhone in either direction.

This is far from the first time that we’ve seen rumors about Apple making the switch. In fact, Apple has already adopted USB-C connectors on the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.