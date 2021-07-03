New Delhi: Facebook took down over 30 million content pieces across 10 violation categories during May 15-June 15 in India, the social media giant said in its first compliance report of the new IT rules. Facebook-owned Instagram also took against about two million pieces across nine categories during the same period. Also Read - Delhi High Court Refuses to Stay New IT Rules Regulating Digital News Media

In its report, Facebook said it had actioned over 30 million pieces of content across 10 categories during May 15-June 15. This includes content related to spam (25 million), violent and graphic content (2.5 million), adult nudity and sexual activity (1.8 million), and hate speech (311,000).

Other categories under which content was actioned include bullying and harassment (118,000), suicide and self-injury (589,000), dangerous organisations and individuals: terrorist propaganda (106,000) and dangerous organisations and Individuals: organised hate (75,000).

For Instagram, 2 million pieces of content were actioned across nine categories during May 15-June 15. This includes content related to suicide and self-injury (699,000), violent and graphic content (668,000), adult nudity and sexual activity (490,000), and bullying and harassment (108,000).

Other categories under which content was actioned include hate speech (53,000), dangerous organisations and individuals: terrorist propaganda (5,800), and dangerous organisations and individuals: organised hate (6,200).

Next report due on July 15

Facebook will publish its next report on July 15, containing details of user complaints received and action taken. “We expect to publish subsequent editions of the report with a lag of 30-45 days after the reporting period to allow sufficient time for data collection and validation. We will continue to bring more transparency to our work and include more information about our efforts in future reports,” the company said. The July 15 report will also contain data related to WhatsApp, which is part of Facebook’s family of apps.

India’s new IT rules

It must be noted that as mandated by India’s new IT rules, large digital platforms (with over 5 million users) will have to publish periodic compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon. The report will also need to include the number of specific communication links or parts of information that the intermediary has removed or disabled access to in pursuance of any proactive monitoring conducted by using automated tools.

(With agency inputs)