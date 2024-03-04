Home

Technology

New MacBook Air, iPad Pro, iPhone Colours Expected to be Released This Week

New MacBook Air, iPad Pro, iPhone Colours Expected to be Released This Week

Recent leaks suggest that Apple fans could be in a treat with multiple device launches this week. Read more here.

Apple is expected to launch newer models of iPad Pro, iPad Air, Macbook Air and even new iPhone colours.

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple is likely to release new devices between March 4 and March 10, including new iPads and MacBooks. The new iPads, including the iPad Pro and the iPad Air, will sport a larger screen and an M3 processor chipset. Additionally, Apple might also introduce new colour options for the iPhone 15 for its fans to choose from. While the exact details and timing are not yet confirmed officially by Apple, a report by MacRumour suggests that all these devices will be launched this week.

Trending Now

Check out more details on the expected launch and the devices here.

You may like to read

Apple May Unveil These Products Soon

This year, Apple has decided against holding its yearly Spring event in favour of “soft releases,” which will see the introduction of new devices like the M3-chip iPad Pro and MacBooks in March or April. According to recent sources, a variety of new iPads, Macs, and accessories could be unveiled at these launches, which could take place this week. Apple has a history of delivering goods without holding elaborate events, so their decision to avoid a formal ceremony makes sense. Apart from the new iPad Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Air models, Apple could also launch new peripherals such as the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard for specific iPad models.

Here are all the expected features of the soon-to-be launched Apple devices.

iPad Pro(6th Gen): Expected Specifications

Apple released the iPad Pro (5th generation) on October 18, 2022, after which its latest successor the iPad Pro (6th Gen) is gearing up to be launched soon with the following specs:

Display: Expected to feature OLED screens in 11- and 13-inch sizes .

Camera: Likely to have 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide cameras with advanced features like Smart HDR 4 and 4K video recording .

Processor: Anticipated to be powered by the Apple M2 chip for enhanced performance .

Connectivity: Expected to include a USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4 .

iPad Air(5th Gen): Expected Specifications

The iPad Air (4th generation) was launched by Apple on March 8, 2022, and the 5th generation of iPad Air is likely to make its debut this week. Here are its speculated features:

Design: The new iPad Air is expected to be available in a new design .

Processor: Likely to feature the Apple M3 chip for improved processing capabilities .

Connectivity: Expected to support Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity options .

MacBook Air: Expected Specifications

Apple last launched the MacBook Air model in July 2022 for the 13-inch model, which was followed by a 15-inch model release in June 2023. Here are its expected specs:

Processor: The new MacBook Air models are expected to come with the latest Apple M-series chips, possibly the M2 or M3, for enhanced performance .

Design: Anticipated to feature a sleek and lightweight design typical of the MacBook Air lineup .

Display: Rumored to have an OLED display for improved visual experience

iPhone New Colours

The iPhone 15 was launched by Apple in various colors, including Black, Starlight, Light Blue, Yellow, and Coral Pink. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium finishes. However, according to recent leaks, iPhone could be getting new colour variants releasing this week.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.