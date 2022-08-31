New Delhi: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Wednesday launched the new Nokia 2660 Flip phone, reports news agency IANS. It comes with signature features like a big display, big buttons, hearing aid compatibility, and an emergency button for Indian consumers.
Nokia 2660 Price, Colour
- The Nokia 2660 is priced at Rs 4,699. It is available across online and offline stores in black, blue, and red colour options.
- “The latest portfolio additions reaffirm HMD Global’s commitment to ensuring everyone has access to innovation,” Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, India & MENA, said in a statement. “Our flip phones have always been incredibly popular with seniors, but more recently, we are seeing younger audiences adopt the feature phone trend thanks to their simple-to-use functionality, signature durability and extended battery life and of course stylish design #ClassicsCalling. The Nokia 2660 Flip is a reliable companion for all ages,” Kochhar added.
Nokia 2660 Features
- The phone houses a 1,450mAh battery to deliver hours of talk time and weeks of standby.
- Also in the series is the new Nokia 8210 4G, which comes with a large display and contemporary features like its durable and sleek design, intuitive user interface, and a camera to capture life’s best bits, making it simpler and easier to use.
The Nokia 8210 4G includes features like an in-built MP3 player, wireless and wired FM radio, and a camera, alongside a slice of retro courtesy of fan-favourite games like ‘Snake’.
