New WhatsApp iOS update cleans up your chats tab and adds a dedicated ‘Drafts’ filter; check details here

WhatsApp for iPhone is rolling out a major interface redesign that lets users hide unused chat filters, pin custom lists, and quickly find unsent messages with a new Drafts tool.

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WhatsApp update: Finding that one unfinished message or scrolling through endless custom group chats on your iPhone is about to get a whole lot smoother. WhatsApp is rolling out a major redesign for iOS (version 26.21.74) that gives users ultimate control over their chaotic Chats tab by moving away from the cluttered horizontal row of filters. Originally introduced on Android, this update allows you to pin your absolute favorite custom lists like preset categories for Favourites, Unread, Groups and Communities directly to the top of your screen. Any secondary or less-used filters can now be tucked away into a dedicated ‘Filter’ menu, giving your interface a clean, highly personalized look that you can edit or restore whenever your organizational needs change.

What’s new on WhatsApp?

Beyond just decluttering your view, the update introduces unprecedented flexibility and a handy new tool for the forgetful texter. For the first time, users can even hide WhatsApp’s default filters, pushing preset categories into the secondary menu if they go unused. Additionally, the update debuts a dedicated ‘Drafts’ filter, aggregating all those unfinished conversations you started typing but never actually sent. While WhatsApp already highlights these chats with its signature green ‘Draft’ label, this new filter ensures your incomplete thoughts are consolidated in one easy-to-spot place so you can pick up conversations exactly where you left off.

Users to pay for premium Insta, WhatsApp, Facebook features as Meta launches ‘Plus’ plans

Meta is preparing a major shift in the way people use its social media platforms by rolling out new paid subscription plans for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp with exclusive premium features for users across global markets, including India.

The company has introduced “Plus” versions of its apps, offering paying subscribers access to advanced tools, customisation options and enhanced visibility features that will not be available to regular users.

The move marks Meta’s growing focus on diversifying revenue streams beyond advertising by encouraging users to pay monthly for premium social media experiences.

Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus have been priced at $3.99 per month, roughly Rs 387, while WhatsApp Plus will cost $2.99 per month, or around Rs 290. However, the company has not yet announced official pricing for India.

(With inputs from agencies)