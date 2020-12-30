New Delhi: The New Year’s is right around the corner. You must have been looking for the Happy New Year 2021 WhatsApp stickers or Gifs to send to your friends and family. While Whatsapp only provides a few basic festival-based stickers to its users, people will need to download a third-party app from the Playstore for more variety. Also Read - New Year 2021: Bengaluru Imposes Section 144 on Dec 31, 'No-man' Zones at Multiple Places

Here's How You Can Send Happy New Year's 2021 stickers on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Visit Playstore. On the search bar, type New Year 2021 Stickers for WhatsApp.

Step 2: Download the app. Now, you will be provided with a vast catalog of New Years’s WhatsApp stickers. You may want to download them according to your wish.

Step 3: Now, comes the task of adding these stickers to your WhatsApp. Click on ‘+’ button on the right corner of the stickers window.

Step 4: A pop will appear on the screen, asking if you want to add these stickers to your WhatsApp. Click on the ‘ADD’ button. All the chosen stickers will now be added to your Whatsapp.

How to send New Year’s stickers via WhatsApp:

Step 1: It is first essential to check if your stickers are appearing on WhatsApp.

Step2: Open the chat window of the person you want to spend New Year’s stickers to.

Step 3: Click on the smiley icon on the typing bar.

Step 4: Click on the stickers section

Step 5: You can now send all the newly-added stickers to the concerned person.