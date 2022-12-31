Top Recommended Stories
New Year 2023: Want to Send New Year Stickers on Instagram and WhatsApp? Check Step by Step Guide Here
New Year 2023 Stickers: Check step by step guide to download the stickers and how to use them on your Android devices.
New Year 2023 Stickers: Messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger, among others, have become an important tools for sending greetings on special occasions. As the New Year 2023 approaches, these applications will be useful for greeting people you cannot meet in person. However, sending the same old boring text of ‘Happy New Year’ to your contacts one by one is not fun.
Messaging platforms offer a variety of options for sending wishes and greetings to other users. Customised-New-Year Stickers — are one such option that you can use to send New Year 2023 greetings. Check step by step guide to download the stickers and how to use them on your Android devices.
Step By Step Guide to Send Happy New Year Stickers on WhatsApp
- First of all, open Google Play Store on your smartphone.
- Now, tap on the search bar and write ‘Happy New Year Sticker packs’.
- Download any sticker pack of your choice from there.
- Once you have downloaded a Happy New Year sticker pack of your choice, open it and add it to your WhatsApp
- Tap on the + option to add to WhatsApp.
- After that, go to WhatsApp and select the contact to whom you want to send your best wishes and greetings.
- Tap on the emoji at the left bottom end of the screen and click on stickers.
- Your added Happy New year stickers will appear that you can use to send in DMs.
Step By Step Guide to Send Happy New Year Stickers on Instagram
- First, open the Direct Messages(DMs) on the application.
- Open the chat window of the receiver/ contact if you want to send greetings.
- A sticker icon will appear next to the text-typing bar at the bottom.
- Tap on the sticker option and search Happy New Stickers.
- Happy New Stickers will appear on the screen.
- Tap on a sticker of your choice to send and now you are ready to send directly to your Instagram contact.
