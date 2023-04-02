Home

New York Times Loses Verified Badge On Twitter After It Refuses To Pay Fee For Blue Tick

The leading daily in New York City had earlier said that they are not planning to pay the monthly fee to Twitter for blue tick verification.

NYT Loses Verified Badge On Twitter: The New York Times on Sunday lost its legacy verification badge as it refused to pay Twitter for the blue tick. The leading daily in New York City had earlier said that they are not planning to pay the monthly fee to Twitter for blue tick verification. Reacting to a Twitter user’s meme on Times’ statement, Musk wrote, “Oh ok, we’ll take it off then.” He earlier announced that legacy blue ticks on Twitter will be removed starting April 1.

This comes in the wake of Musk’s new Twitter Blue policy which requires all individuals/organisations to pay a monthly fee to keep the verification badge intact. Twitter announced that it will be doing away with the blue ticks for legacy verified accounts starting April 1.

The micro-blogging site will now remove the blue tick from the accounts that Twitter had verified as notable before Elon Musk’s takeover unless they have subscribed to Twitter Blue or the business-focused Twitter Verified Organizations plan.

Earlier Thursday, the company announced that Twitter Blue was now available worldwide.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” Twitter posted from its official handle.

Twitter, however, has not revealed how it will deal with the accounts of people who have “notable” mentioned on it.

