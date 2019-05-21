WhatsApp is set to become a new entrant in the ‘Night Mode’ arena as it has updated this feature in its latest beta version. While Dark Mode getting popular across mobile applications, and manufacturers adding system-wide support for the same, the Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp, updated its beta version 2.19.139 with the dark theme.

Earlier, support for the same was limited to calls and status pages. However, as reported by WABetaInfo, the Night Mode dark theme has been expanded to other sections of the app as well.

These sections include group info page, contact info page, and the page where we start a new conversation / create a group. As per the initial leaks, the implementation seems half baked in the group info page since it works only on the top half, whereas the bottom half still seems to be worked on.

Additionally, the latest beta app has also added 155 redesigned emojis in order to make some cosmetic changes to the old emojis.

Some of the emojis will see layout changes, whereas others will see a complete redesign from scratch. WhatsApp hasn’t made it official yet, but the public rollout of new emojis and dark mode is expected soon in the coming weeks.

To try out the unreleased features, you can become a beta tester for WhatsApp using Google Play by following the steps mentioned below:

Search the WhatsApp on the Google Play Store.

Scroll down to the bottom of the page where it reads, “Become a beta tester”.

Press the “I’m in” tab and choose “Join”. From here on WhatsApp will push beta updates to your device.

Note: Currently, the Beta programme is running full and you might not be able to join as a beta tester.