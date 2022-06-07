California: iOS 16 was announced on June 6, 2022. Apple’s new interface will be available in the fall of 2022, along with the new iPhone 14. To download iOS 16, you’ll need an iPhone 8 or later, meaning Apple is more or less ending support for older devices, including the iPhone SE (first-generation), the iPhone 6s, the ‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus, the iPod touch, and the ‌iPhone‌ 7 and ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus. The software update to iOS 16 will arrive later this year, likely in September, and will feature improvements to the operating system, including an overhauled lock screen and notification system, along with improved and redesigned system apps.Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro With M2 Processor, iOS 16, WatchOS 9, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Revealed. Details Here

According to Apple, iOS 16 will be available on these devices

iPhone 13 iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 12 iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone XS iPhone XS Max iPhone XR iPhone X iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus iPhone SE (2nd generation or later) iPad Pro (all models) iPad Air (3rd generation and later) iPad (5th generation and later) iPad mini (5th generation and later)

The developer preview of iOS 16 is available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com starting today, and a public beta will be available to iOS users in July this year at beta.apple.com.