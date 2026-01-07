Home

No mobile signal? BSNL users can now make calls without network as WiFi calling rolls out across India

BSNL has rolled out Wi-Fi calling across India, allowing users to make calls without mobile network coverage, offering clearer voice quality, fewer call drops, and improved connectivity nationwide.

New Delhi: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just delivered a major connectivity upgrade for its mobile subscribers – Voice over Wi-Fi calling (VoWiFi) is now live nationwide. This means users can now make and receive voice calls and SMS even when they’re in areas with weak or no mobile network – as long as there’s a Wi-Fi connection available.

What Exactly is VoWiFi and How Does it Work?

VoWiFi – or Wi-Fi calling – lets your smartphone use a Wi-Fi network to place voice calls and messages instead of relying solely on traditional mobile towers. The technology works through an IP-based system (IMS) that seamlessly hands over between Wi-Fi and mobile signals, ensuring your call quality is crisp and stable.

For users, it’s simple:

Your phone must support Wi-Fi calling (most recent Android and iPhone models already do).

Connect to any Wi-Fi network – whether it’s your home broadband, a café hotspot, or BSNL’s own Bharat Fiber service.

Turn on the Wi-Fi Calling option in your phone’s network settings.

Once enabled, the native dialer automatically uses Wi-Fi for voice calls whenever mobile signal strength is low. No extra app or third-party software is needed.

Coverage in Homes, Offices & Remote Areas

This rollout is especially meaningful for people who often struggle with mobile network issues:

Indoors: Basements, thick-walled homes, and office buildings where mobile signals rarely penetrate.

Rural & Remote Regions: Places where mobile towers struggle to provide consistent coverage.

High-Traffic Zones: Busy areas where cellular networks get congested.

As long as users are connected to stable Wi-Fi, they’ll enjoy smooth calling and messaging – even in zones where traditional cell service has been unpredictable.

No Extra Cost – Just Better Connectivity

One of the most user–friendly aspects of BSNL’s nationwide VoWiFi launch is that there’s no additional charge for using the service. Calls made over Wi-Fi are billed at standard voice call rates, just like regular mobile calls. This keeps the service accessible and attractive – especially for heavy users in regions with marginal signal strength.

The feature is now available to all BSNL customers across every telecom circle in India, marking a big step in the PSU’s efforts to modernize its network and deliver a more reliable communication experience.

Why this matters for BSNL users

With this nationwide rollout, BSNL significantly enhances user experience – finally matching private telecom players that have offered Wi-Fi calling for years. For subscribers, it means fewer dropped calls, clearer voice quality, and uninterrupted conversations wherever Wi-Fi is within reach.

Whether you’re at home, in a remote village, or inside a building with weak signal, BSNL’s VoWiFi service makes staying connected easier – and often cheaper – without worrying about mobile network limitations.

