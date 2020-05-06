New Delhi: The government-owned coronavirus contact-tracing mobile application ‘Aarogya Setu’ on Wednesday issued a clarification regarding liability concerns over privacy issues raised by “an ethical hacker”. Also Read - Coronavirus India: Tally Nears 50,000-Mark; Number of Cases Will go Up, Toll Down | Here's Why

The developers of Aarogya Setu app recently came under fire after a Twitter user raised concerns that the app was potentially leaking the location data of users.

However, the developers issued a statement of clarification saying the app fetches user location data only on a few occasions, in a “secure, encrypted, anonymised manner”.

They further stated that a user’s location is sought only at the time of registration when the app is set up, at the time a user makes self-assessment, when a user submits their contact-tracing data voluntarily or if the self-assessment test indicates that a user has tested positive.

“No personal information of any user has been proven to be at risk by this ethical hacker. We are continuously testing and upgrading our systems. Team Aarogya Setu assures everyone that no data or security breach has been identified,” the statement read.

Statement from Team #AarogyaSetu on data security of the App. pic.twitter.com/JS9ow82Hom — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) May 5, 2020

Notably, the Aarogya Setu app, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, is aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the government’s health services in proactively reaching out to and informing the users of the app regarding risks, best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government made it mandatory for smartphone users in Noida to have Aarogya Setu app downloaded if when out in a public place. Not installing the app will be considered a violation of the coronavirus-forced lockdown and attract punishment, according to new guidelines issued by the UP police.