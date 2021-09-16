Noida Authority has launched an app named ‘Noida Pet Registration App’ to let people register their pets. Through the ‘Noida Pet Registration App’, people with pets will have to register their pets. This app can also be used to complain about any kind of damage or mess caused by animals. The Noida Authority Pet Registration (NAPR) app was launched on Wednesday, 15 September.Also Read - Twin-Tower Case: Noida Authority's Planning Manager Suspended, CM Yogi Forms SIT

After registering the pet, you will get the letter and the information of its keeper on the app itself. Rs 1000 is the registration fees for 1 year. Pet owners will have to renew their registration every year. In the process of manual registration of pets, pet owners have to visit the authority's office located in Noida Sector 6. According to Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, the Android version of this app has been available on Google Play Store without any fees but its iOS version will be available in the first week of October.

"We realized that the pet owners are not registering their pets manually. Therefore, we have come up with a mobile phone application. Since this process is hassle-free, we hope the pet owners will now comply," said SC Mishra, senior project engineer of the Noida authority.

According to the information given by the Noida Authority, pet owners can also maintain information about their pet’s vaccination etc. such as information about Rabies Vaccine to Dogs. For registration, two photos of the pet along with its breed, name, and gender are required. Apart from this, you will also have to give a selfie of your pet.

“A pet owner will have to upload two photographs of the animal and a selfie with the pet to update it in the authority’s records. Similarly, documents such as rabies vaccination certificates will also have to be uploaded,” said another official of the authority.

This app can be easily downloaded on mobile. After downloading the app, you will see the option of New Registration. After clicking on it, you will have to give information about your pet including photo need to be uploaded for identification. After that, you have to pay the registration fee. However, if there is a complaint about your pets by the neighbor or anyone else, then you can also be fined.