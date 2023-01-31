Home

Noise VS102 Pro Earbuds Launched. Check Price, Features Here

Homegrown brand Noise on Tuesday launched its new affordable TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds, which come equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) along with a 40-hour battery life without ANC and 36 hours with ANC.

Noise launches new affordable earbuds with 40-hour battery life.(Photo Credit: Twitter@gonoise)

Homegrown brand Noise has launched its new affordable TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds, which come equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) along with a 40-hour battery life without ANC and 36 hours with ANC.

Noise VS102 Pro Earbuds Price

The new ‘VS102 Pro’ is priced at Rs 1,799 and is available in four colours– Jet Black, Calm Beige, Aurora Green and Glacier Blue, the company said in a statement, news agency IANS reported. Noise took to Twitter, “Step up your audio game with Buds VS102 Pro ft. – Up to 40 hours of playtime – Active Noise Cancellation for an immersive experience – Quad mic with ENC for crystal clear calling & much more. Get yours now for just ₹1,799. Available at http://gonoise.com, Myntra & Flipkart.”

Step up your audio game with Buds VS102 Pro ft. - Up to 40 hours of playtime - Active Noise Cancellation for an immersive experience - Quad mic with ENC for crystal clear calling & much more. Get yours now for just ₹1,799. Available at https://t.co/ZB7j37MrjI, Myntra & Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/ARDzebY27Z — Noise (@gonoise) January 31, 2023

Noise VS102 Pro Earbuds Features

In order to reduce the unwanted background sound in the loud and noisy environment, ANC in the new buds can cut outside sound up to 25 decibels, making users’ audio experience much smoother.

The new buds also come with a USB Type-C charging connector, and the IPX5 sweat and water resistance feature makes them safe to wear while working out or near water.

The newly launched device comes with the ‘Transparency’ mode that “aids convenience offering a complete hands-free experience, allowing you to hear conversation when at a public space, without taking the buds off.”

“With each new product, we aim at offering the best experience while making industry leading technology accessible to a larger consumer base at an aspirational price point,” Amit Khatri, co-founder, Noise was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

“The new Buds VS102 Pro offers just that by propagating the desired ANC experience in the sub 2K segment. We are confident that our new TWS would level up the audio experience for users,” Khatri further added. “Furthermore, Bluetooth 5.3 allows these buds to pair seamlessly with your devices and provide a Quad Mic system,” the company added.

(With Inputs From IANS)