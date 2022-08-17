New Delhi: Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch has been launched in India on Thursday. The latest smartphone is being packed with both an AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling. According to the company, the Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch is fitted with an inbuilt microphone and speaker to answer calls.

The all new Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch is available in India at a launch price of Rs. 3,499 via Amazon and gonoise.com. This Noise wearable comes in Champagne Grey, Jet Black, Olive Green, and Vintage Brown colours.

Interested buyers must note that in Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch the users can also reject or silence incoming calls directly from the wearable. Moreover, the smartwatch features an Always on Display (AOD) functionality that lets users keep track of time, date, and steps count without tapping the screen or power button.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartphone: Key Features

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 368×448 pixels resolution and 500 nits of brightness.

In all new Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch, the AOD functionality allows users to check time, date, and steps count without having to touch the screen or power button.

The smartphone supports Bluetooth v5.3 technology

It also allows users to receive, reject, and silent calls directly from the wearable.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch features an inbuilt speaker and microphone.

Users can make calls using a dial pad or access recent call logs to call their favourite contacts.

The smartwatch is equipped with an optical heart rate sensor and an SpO2 blood oxygen sensor.]

It has the Noise Health Suite that includes female cycle tracking as well as stress and sleep monitoring.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch includes 100 sports modes with an auto sports detection feature and it is designed to offer IP68 rated water resistance.

The smartwatch also includes features like quick reply call, message notifications, alarms, reminders, remote camera/music control, find my phone, weather updates, and do not disturb.