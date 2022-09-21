Noise Launches Buds VS204 With 50 Hours of Playtime

New Delhi: With an aim to expand its portfolio ahead of the festive season, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, Noise has launched ‘Noise Buds VS204’ in the country, its newest addition to the TWS lineup. Priced at Rs 1499, the new TWS will be up for grabs across online channels Flipkart, Amazon and gonoise.com, starting today.Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Set To Go Live Tonight For These Customers | Check Deals And Offers

Designed for daily hustlers looking for a reliable audio experience without going heavy on their pockets, the new Noise Buds VS204 comes with 50 hours of playtime and also equips Environmental Sound Reduction (ESRTM) for an uninterrupted calling experience. Also Read - Myntra Big Fashion Festival To Go Live From September 23 | Check Exciting Deals Here

Noise Launches Buds VS204: Key Specifications

The new Buds VS204 features the brand’s proprietary and industry-leading technology, Instacharge TM , providing 50 hours of total playtime and 10-hour playtime in single charge.

, providing 50 hours of total playtime and 10-hour playtime in single charge. The device features trademark Hyper Sync TM which automatically and securely connects the buds to the most recently paired device immediately after removing it from the case.

which automatically and securely connects the buds to the most recently paired device immediately after removing it from the case. The Environmental Sound Reduction (ESR) TM technology eliminates background disturbance to ensure crystal-clear calls and seamless communication.

technology eliminates background disturbance to ensure crystal-clear calls and seamless communication. Users can now spend time with friends or go to meetings without being concerned about running out of battery.

Noise earbuds are available in 4 color variants that are Jet black, Space blue, Mint green & Snow white.

Talking about the new product, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder and MD, Noise, said “With the vision to introduce products that are a blend of technology, innovation, performance and style, we are excited to announce the addition of Noise Buds VS204 to our diverse portfolio. It fits right for our customers who seek reliable and efficient products at an aspirational price point. As we approach the festive season, we will continue to create groundbreaking products to deliver a seamless and connected experience to our customers”. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days: Buy MacBook Air M1 At Lowest Price During Sale. Deets Here

The ergonomically designed Noise Buds are equipped with 13mm drivers to deliver a clear and naturally balanced sound. It comes with a USB Type-C charging connector and thanks to IPX4 sweat and water resistance features, users can continue working out and enjoy their favorite music even when it’s raining. Furthermore, wireless earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 technology to offer flawless connectivity and smooth transmission at high speed.