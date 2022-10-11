Gurugram: Noise, one of India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brands on Monday introduced Next Gen Audio in India, with the launch of IntelliBuds. Powered by Bragi, Noise IntelliBuds is the second brainchild from the brand’s tech incubator, Noise Labs. The new product is designed to add a new audio experience and change the way consumers interact with their devices. Noise has launched the product ahead of the Diwali gifting season and is priced at ₹ 4,999. The Noise IntelliBuds will be available in a black and white colour variant, starting 12 noon – 14th October at GoNoise.com.Also Read - Noise Launches Buds VS204 With 50 Hours of Playtime | Check Price, Specifications Here

Noise partnered with Bragi, the award-winning inventor and one of the celebrated intellectual property owners of TWS globally, to create IntelliBuds for the Next-Gen Audio experience. It introduces industry-leading features such as 'Gesture Control', 'Hot Voice Command', 'Music Sharing' directly from earbuds, 'Transparency Mode' and 'Customized Equalizer' that effortlessly integrates into our lives, for the first time in India.

"We at Noise have been a first mover in bringing technology that builds a benchmark in the industry. Innovation being core to our DNA, we are thrilled to launch our second brainchild from Noise Labs, IntelliBuds, for a next-gen audio experience," Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, of Noise said.

“We have worked with our global partner, Bragi, for months to create a product which would change the way users interact with their devices by making them go hands-free. We are certain that Noise IntelliBuds will echo with every TWS user’s need and will re-invent the TWS space in India,” Khatri added.

Noise Intellibuds, India’s First Gesture Control Buds

The second brainchild from Noise Labs, IntelliBuds is India’s first gesture-controlled TWS. They come enabled with an AI neural net which has been rigorously trained for weeks and months to detect and identify intentional nod and shake head movements from unintentional ones after initial calibration. Consumers can now shake their heads to reject a call or change a music track and nod their heads to accept calls no matter what they’re doing. The device has trained algorithms to work in situations like standing, to sit, walking, running, and going up or down the stairs.

Another Next Gen Audio feature that Noise IntelliBuds bring, is a unique Hot Voice Command. All you need to do is say – ‘Hey Headphones’ followed by the command – Accept / Reject for incoming calls, Play/ Pause/ Next/ Previous for music, Transparency On/ Off to activate the mode, and Assistant to access the respective features.

“We are looking forward to re-inventing the TWS market and couldn’t have found a better partner than Noise, which offers a wide range of innovative products and has an edge for introducing industry-leading innovation. Noise IntelliBuds brings the expertise of both the brands together and we are confident that it will be the next game-changing TWS for consumers,” Nicholaj Hviid, Founder, of Bragi said.

Standout Features in Noise Intellibuds

Music sharing among multiple users is another innovative feature. Connected with an Android-compatible app, NoiseFit Smart, the Noise IntelliBuds offer a whole new level of personalization including remote selfie control and fast mute adding to the overall ease of use. Outfitted with smart battery optimization and InstachargeTM the Noise IntelliBuds gives 9 hr battery on a single charge with 36 hours of playtime. Additionally, they come equipped with HyperSync and a power-packed 600mAh battery.

Noise IntelliBuds was unveiled at a power-packed event among industry stakeholders including media friends, analysts, digital creators, and business partners on Monday.