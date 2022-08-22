New Delhi: Indian technology giant Noise has launched a new NoiseFit Core 2. Originally priced at Rs3,999, the wearable is now available at a lower price of ₹1,799 after the discount. According to the company NoiseFit Core 2 features a SpO2 monitor, continuous heart rate monitoring, a 1.23-inch LCD display and more. The smartwatch brand claims that NoiseFit Core 2 comes with 100 cloud-based watch faces.
The wearable is available on Walmart-owned Flipkart or the company’s official website. Interestingly, this smartwatch can offer up to 30 days of battery life (stand by time) and the battery would get charged in about two hours.
Here are some of the key features:
- NoiseFit Core 2 comes in Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Silver Grey, Rose Pink, and Olive Green colours.
- The smartwatch has a circular dial and metallic finish.
- Noise claims that NoiseFit Core 2 has a breadth tracker as well.
- The wearable from Noise comes with the ability to track steps as well.
- The smartwatch includes 50 Sports modes and an option to see the activity history.
- NoiseFit Core 2 features a 230mAh battery which Noise claims can deliver up to seven days of battery life.
- It has a lightweight design and features a 1.28-inch LCD display with support for 240 x 240 pixels resolution with 500nits of peak brightness.
- NoiseFit Core 2 is equipped with health features like SpO2 monitoring, 24 x 7 heart rate tracking and more.
- It can also measure sleeping patterns and stress levels.
- Noise is compatible with both iOS and Android.
- NoiseFit Core 2 also packs features like remote music control, camera controls, flashlight, Find my Phone, Do not Disturb mode, wake gesture, alarm, and more.
- This smartwatch has an IP68 water-resistant rating.