New Delhi: Indian technology giant Noise has launched a new NoiseFit Core 2. Originally priced at Rs3,999, the wearable is now available at a lower price of ₹1,799 after the discount. According to the company NoiseFit Core 2 features a SpO2 monitor, continuous heart rate monitoring, a 1.23-inch LCD display and more. The smartwatch brand claims that NoiseFit Core 2 comes with 100 cloud-based watch faces.

The wearable is available on Walmart-owned Flipkart or the company’s official website. Interestingly, this smartwatch can offer up to 30 days of battery life (stand by time) and the battery would get charged in about two hours.

Here are some of the key features: