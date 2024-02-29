NoiseFit Twist Go Smartwatch With 1 Week Battery Backup Launched; Know Price, Specs Here

Home

The NoiseFit Twist Go is a newly launched affordable smartwatch in India that offers a range of features at a budget-friendly price.

NoiseFit Twist Go is now available to purchase in India and claims a battery backup of upto 7 days.

New Delhi: The NoiseFit Twist Go smartwatch was launched in India on February 28, 2024, by the homegrown wearables brand Noise. It features a circular display with a glossy metal build, Bluetooth calling, an IP67 rating, and various health monitoring features like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, and stress management. Domestic manufacturer Noise has expanded its product lineup with the launch of the NoiseFit Twist Go smartwatch in India.

Check out more details on the newly launched NoiseFit Twist Go smartwatch below.

NoiseFit Twist Go: Features, Specifications

Display: 1.39-inch circular TFT display Sleek design with a round dial

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling support Allows making and receiving calls directly from the smartwatch Dial pad for easy call management Stores up to 8 contacts

Compatibility: Works with the NoiseFit companion app Offers data security Accurate health metric monitoring Tailored insights for users

Health Monitoring: Heart rate sensor SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen level tracking Tracks female menstrual cycle

Noise Health Suite: Catering to both productivity and health monitoring needs

Durability: IP67 rating for water and dust resistance

Battery Life: Up to 7 days of battery backup on a single charge



NoiseFit Twist Go: Price, Availability

The cost of the NoiseFit Twist Go smartwatch is Rs 1,199. Eight colour variations are available for the smartwatch, including Jet Black, Silver Grey, Rose Pink, Elite Black, Elite Silver, Gold Link, Black Link, and Silver Link. The strap options are metallic, silicone, and mesh. The smartwatch is available for purchase on Goonies.com and Amazon.in.

NoiseFit Twist Go: Alternative Options

When considering alternatives to the NoiseFit Twist Smartwatch, several options stand out in the Indian market:

Fire-Boltt Fire Boltt Phoenix Smartwatch: This smartwatch offers features comparable to the NoiseFit Twist and can be a suitable alternative . Fire-Boltt Fire Boltt Ninja Smartwatch: Another alternative that provides similar functionalities to the NoiseFit Twist . Noise Pulse 2 Max Smart Watch: With a 1.85″ display, Bluetooth calling, extended battery life, and 100 sports modes, this smartwatch is a strong contender as an alternative to the NoiseFit Twist . Realme Watch S100: This smartwatch offers a range of features similar to the NoiseFit Twist, providing users with a viable alternative in terms of functionality and style . Dizo Watch D Plus: With comparable functionalities and a competitive price point, the Dizo Watch D Plus stands out as another alternative to the NoiseFit Twist Smartwatch . Fire-Boltt Fire Boltt Talk 2 Smartwatch: This smartwatch is a strong contender as an alternative to the NoiseFit Twist, offering features that can meet the needs of users looking for a reliable and feature-rich smartwatch

These alternatives offer a variety of features and functionalities that cater to different preferences and needs, providing users with options to choose a smartwatch that best suits their requirements.

