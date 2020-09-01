Nokia 5.3 Sale: HMD Global-owned company Nokia introduced its new smartphone Nokia 5.3 in the Indian smartphone market only last month. The company has recently launched its most awaited smartphone Nokia 5.3 in the Indian market and will be made available for sale for the first time today i.e. on 1 September. This smartphone was listed on the company’s Indian website a long time ago, but its price and availability have been announced recently. Nokia 5.3 will be sold from Amazon India and Nokia’s website. Talking about the features of the Nokia 5.3, it has a quad rear camera setup with a strong processor. Also Read - Nokia Suspends Operations at Its Tamil Nadu Plant After 42 Employees Test COVID-19 Positive: Report

Nokia 5.3 Price and Color

Nokia 5.3 comes in two variants. The phone's 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999, while the price of 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is Rs 15,499. Nokia's smartphone is available in charcoal, cyan, and sand color options. This smartphone is available in Charcoal, Cyan, and Sand three color options.

Nokia 5.3 Specifications

Nokia 5.3 has been introduced on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. This smartphone has a 6.55-inch HD + display, whose screen resolution is 720×1,600 pixels. This smartphone gives users the experience of stock Android with Android 10 OS. The storage given in it can be expanded up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card. In this smartphone, users will get the facility of a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Nokia 5.3 has a 4000mAh battery, which supports 10W charging. The company claims that on a full charge, this battery gives talk time of up to 22 hours and standby of up to 18 days. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dedicated button for Google Assistant. For connectivity, it has features like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nokia 5.3 Camera Features

Nokia 5.3 has a quad rear camera setup. Users will get a 13MP primary sensor on the phone. At the same time, there is a 5MP ultra-wide angle, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro lens. While for the convenience of video calling and selfie, in this smartphone you will get an 8MP front camera with a small notch.