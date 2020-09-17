Nokia 7.3 Leaked in India: HMD Global is going to launch its new Nokia smartphones this month. The company has confirmed the launch date of new Nokia smartphones with its social media handle. Nokia’s new smartphones will be launched globally on 22 September. The event will be held at 4 pm BST (8:30 pm IST). Sharing information about its online event, the company wrote, “Join us as we unveil a new chapter for Nokia phones with a very special guest.” In this event, mainly devices in the budget range Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 will be launched. Apart from this, Nokia 7.3 5G can also be announced in the mid-budget range. Also Read - Nokia 5.3 to go on Sale Today Via Amazon: Check Specifications, Price, Other Details

Nokia 7.3 Leaked Specifications

HMD Global may introduce its new phone Nokia 7.3 next week. The company will unveil this smartphone on 22 September. Talking about the features of Nokia 7.3 5G, it can be launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. It can have a 6.3-inch full HD Plus display, 24MP selfie camera, and 48MP / 64MP quad rear camera setup. This smartphone can be launched with a 4,000mAh battery, which can provide 18W fast charging support. Nokia 7.3 phone will be Nokia 7.2 successor. Apart from this, the company is also bringing another Nokia phone as Nokia 9.3. Nokia 9.3 can be launched by the end of the year. No date has been set regarding this yet.

Nokia 2.4 Leaked Specifications

In addition to Nokia 7.3, the launch of the Nokia 2.4 is also in the pipeline. Booking of this phone has also started in the USA. Talking about the leaked reports, some features of the Nokia 2.4 is revealed. Nokia 2.4 can be launched with 3GB RAM + 64GB storage. A 4,500mAh battery and MediaTek Helio P22 SoC can be used on the phone. This phone can be launched in the price range of Rs 10,000. At the same time, talking about Nokia 3.4, it can be launched in the price range of Rs 15,000 in the mid-price range.

Nokia 3.4 Leaked Specifications

Talking about the possible features of the Nokia 3.4, it can come with a 6.52-inch HD + punch-hole display panel along with resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The aspect ratio of the phone’s screen can be 20: 9. This phone can come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. Nokia 3.4 can be launched with a 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Triple rear camera set-up (13MP + 5MP + 2MP) can be given in the back of the phone. At the same time, an 8MP camera can be given for selfies. This phone can come with a 4,000mAh battery back-up.

Nokia is also trying to establish its place in the television market in India. The company introduced a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV after the 55-inch and 43-inch models in India last month. The TV has been given thinner bezels that provide an infinity-edge viewing experience. This TV comes with Dolby Vision and Intelligent Dimming.