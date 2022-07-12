New Delhi: Expanding its C series smartphone lineup for Indian consumers, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday added Nokia C21 Plus to its portfolio. It comes in two storage variants. “Expanding our C-Series portfolio which is known to provide quality smartphones to our consumers, we are introducing Nokia C21 Plus. HMD Global is dynamically recognising consumer wants and needs while filling gaps in the smartphone market,” Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, said in a statement.Also Read - Samsung to Launch Galaxy M13 Series in India on July 14; Check Features Here

Nokia C21 Plus: Check Price, Where to Buy

The 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants are priced at 10,299 and 11,299, respectively. The Nokia C21 Plus is now available exclusively on the official website — Nokia.com in dark cyan and warm grey colours. The phone will soon be available across retail channels and other e-commerce channels.

Kochhar further added, "Our consumers consistently seek a marquee combination of features like battery life, storage capacity, design, durability and good camera quality. Nokia C21 Plus brings together these features and offers them as a bundle of experiential advantages at a cost-friendly budget."

Nokia C21 Plus: Check Features Here

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display along with a dual-camera setup with HDR technology.

It has different modes like portrait, panorama, and beautification to assist users in creating professional-looking photos.

Nokia C21 Plus comes with Android 11 and houses 5050 mAh, which the company claims can ensure three-day battery life.

Nokia C21 Plus — Highlights

Colour: Warm Grey, Dark cyan

32 GB, 64 GB

32 GB, 64 GB Model: 3 GB RAM, 32 GB Internal storage, Dual SIM

